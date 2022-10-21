Business top TASTE IS GOOD! Torrero Liqueur scoops prestigious people’s choice award 2022 October 21, 2022 WE TALK SENSE | About Post Author WE TALK SENSE | editor See author's posts Post Views: 259 Continue Reading Previous KCB Bank to close year with Ugx1t balance sheet More Stories Business KCB Bank to close year with Ugx1t balance sheet October 20, 2022 Allan Gumizamu Business News UNBS Grants Free Certification To Over 500 MSMEs October 19, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor Business News Uganda Housing Finance Bank, Oracle, JMR Partner to Accelerate Core Banking Led Digital Transformation and Deliver Stellar Customer Experience October 19, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | Editor Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ