Team Chairman MK Project, UPDF Hold Meetings at Busiika for Final Preparations of Second Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge

The Executive of Team Chairman MK Project, together with Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and other partners are putting final touches on the preparations for 2022 edition Armed Forces Appreciation challenge.

The second time since 2019, the Armed Forces Appreciation challenge, a competition that draws over 100 motocross riders from Africa, Europe and the USA will be held at Busiika Race track on Sunday, 27th November 2022 following its launch that was held at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

On Sunday, 20th November, led by Mr.Ben Akatukwasa the group’s Vice Chairman,Team MK Project held a meeting with several partners to discuss how the event will see its successes registered.

It should be noted that the local organizing team led by Barack Orland and the event will host a wide range of personalities ranging from officers and men of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), riders, their parents and guardians, media as well as the different sponsors and key partners.

The meeting was attended by the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda of the UPDF among other security officials and organizers.

Kyanda appreciates the military’s task in having good sports events. The 2019 was a very exciting and amazing event where a sizable amount of money was given to the UPDF.

Barak Orland, the main organizer garnered important lessons from the previous event held in 2019, adding that the 2022 edition will be brighter.

The event in 2019 was a successful one and it is believed this year’s event will be much bigger where riders from Israel, South Africa, America, Europe, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and elsewhere will all take part. The public has been urged to come and support the Armed officers and men. Other sponsors include; Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasaki and others.

Ben Akatukwasa from Team Chairman MK Project expressed delight upon being associated with the UPDF.

In case of any necessary medical evacuation, a professional team from Bar Aviation will be fully equipped and on the alert to save the crucial lives.

Event: 2nd Armed Forces Motocross Championship

Date: Sunday, 27th November 2022

Venue: Busika Race Track

Entry Fees: 20,000/=

