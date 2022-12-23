The Miss Uganda 2023 Registration Process Has Officially Launched

By Fab Mc

Kezzi Entertainment in conjunction with StarTimes on 21st December 2022 officially launched Miss Uganda 2023 contestant registration.

The glamorous cocktail event held at Sheraton was graced by former beauty queens; Stella Nantumbwe, Bizzu, Nakakande, the reigning queen Elizabeth Bagaya and former regional representatives.

Ugandan citizens who meet requirements such as females aged 18-25, have a minimum A-level education certificate, and are not married, among others, can participate in the competition.

The 2023 Edition is themed "Beauty Beyond Looks".

Miss Uganda 2023 will be a reality TV show on StarTimes Makula TV titled “Journey to the crown” that will cover all the Uganda beauty pageant activities in the 2023 edition covering every region of Uganda.

The show summarizes the last decade of the history of the pageant; the nationwide search for a crown holder, including the call for entry applications, the six regional auditions & the national selections.

It also includes the residential Boot Camp activities, the Beauty and Fashion contests, the Beach Beauty and Sports Challenge, Adventure and Talent contests.

The show will also have periodic evictions, confession sessions and audience interactivity; and finally, the Crowning Ceremony (Grand Finale).

Activities for Miss Uganda 2023 will last ten weeks, which will be packaged in real time for a TV broadcast on Makula TV, from Friday to Sunday, starting in January and running through March 2023.

Located exclusively on StarTimes, Makula TV shows a nonstop schedule of Luganda series and dramas.

Despite its launch in June 2022, Makula TV has already become one of Uganda’s top five most watched channels and the show promotes local talent and provides non-stop quality entertainment.

In addition to satellite (CH492), antenna (CH228) decoders, and mobile apps (StarTimes ON App), Makula TV is available on all StarTimes bouquets.

