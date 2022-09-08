Top city Scribe Emuk Benjamen ventures into Artist and Events Management

Well known in Kampala’s social scene, ever moving with celebrities and top Ugandan artists, Lifestyle Journalist real name Emuk Benjamen alias Benjie is considering to settle for artist and Events management.

According to Emuk, he is going to go personal to bring the best mostly to Teso region, which he says has been lagging behind with no good events in the region.

Speaking to Redpepper, Emuk revealed his plan to promote Teso artists and music to the world, a thing he says is still lagging behind.

We have young talents in the region but they haven’t been able to exhaust them.

After carrying out a survey on this issue, I realized they lack a platform, one that they can use to showcase what they are capable of doing to the world out there.”

Emuk currently working for Chimpreports, online news website and Kampala Sqoop where he is a managing Editor told us that he quit most of his duties including his PR Executive job at Fireworks a Advertising under brainchild BCW among other tasks to form Benjie Management where he manages some of Teso and Baganda artists, to be able to give the industry his best.

He further said he has organized corporate party, the first of its kind in Bukedea District sponsored by IK Management and Da Village Lounge just to create time to discuss with artists on how best they want to be helped.

“My people of Bukedea should get ready for the biggest corporate event in town at the dopest hangout in Teso. For parents I know it’s hard because you have just taken children back to school but why not come we dine with the elites in the region as we feast on meat and discuss ideas of National importance and for artists, we shall discuss how best to be relevant in the industry.

While at Fireworks Advertising, the entertainment guru handled Movit Products Limited,Glovo,TotalEnergies,MasterCard Foundation and aBi among others. Having had avast knowledge in the industry for a long time now while appearing on different TV stations in the country, discussing music trends, Emuk promises to bring his A’ game through promoting artists to achieve their goals.

