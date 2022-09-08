LIST: Gen. Museveni Elevates 469 UPDF Officers

The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 469 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.

According to information contained in a press release dated, September 8, 2022 signed by the army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye,Gen.Museveni promoted officers to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while others were given titles of Major.

This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the senior and Junior Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and confirmed ranks,” read part of the document.

LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS

Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen

Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen

Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col

Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col

Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col

Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col

Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col

Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col

Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col

Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col

Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col

LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col

Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col

Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col

Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col

Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col

Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col

Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col

Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col

Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col

Acting Lt Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col

Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj

Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj

Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj

Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj

Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj

Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj

Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj

Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj

