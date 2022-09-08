LIST: Gen. Museveni Elevates 469 UPDF Officers
The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 469 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.
According to information contained in a press release dated, September 8, 2022 signed by the army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye,Gen.Museveni promoted officers to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while others were given titles of Major.
This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.
“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the senior and Junior Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and confirmed ranks,” read part of the document.
LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS
Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen
Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen
Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col
Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col
Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col
Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col
Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col
Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col
Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col
Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col
Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col
LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col
Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col
Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col
Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col
Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col
Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col
Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col
Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col
Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col
Acting Lt Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col
Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col
Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj
Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj
Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj
Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj
Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj
Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj
Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj
Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj