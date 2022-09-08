LIST: Gen. Museveni Elevates 469 UPDF Officers

The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 469 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.

According to information contained in a press release dated, September 8, 2022 signed by the army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye,Gen.Museveni promoted officers to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while others were given titles of Major.

This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the senior and Junior Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and confirmed ranks,” read part of the document.

LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS

Col           David Tweheyo                             –        Brig Gen

Col           Silver Changa Muhwezi                 –        Brig Gen

Lt col           Tom Musoke Buwembo              –        Col

Lt Col           Robert Nabimanya Katanaka    –        Col

Lt Col           Samson Henry Nabeeta            –        Col

Lt Col           Christopher Kyanku                  –        Col

Lt Col           Giradier Roger Owor                –        Col

Lt Col           Samuel Alex Wabuyi                 –        Col

Lt Col           Sylvia Meeme                           –        Col

Lt Co           Ronald Kagyenyi                       –        Col

Lt Col           Moses Wilson Ssentongo         –        Col

LT Col           Godfrey K Tukamwakira          –        Col

Lt Col           Ronald Wairindi Mugisha          –        Col

Lt Col           Betty Musuya Wanyera            –        Col

Lt Col           Edmond Ruta Agaba               –        Col

Maj           Dr Jeniffer Alanyo                        –        Lt Col

Acting Col David M Byaruhanga                   –        Col

Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo                     –        Col

Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo                  –        Col

Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira       –        Col

Acting Lt Col Daniel Kalala Kirya                      –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki             –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong                      –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama                –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Edson  K Kwesiga                    –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa                   –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija                           –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi            –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba           –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri           –        Lt Col

Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata            –        Lt Col

Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka               –        Maj

Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye                          –        Maj

Acting Maj Karim Dwale                                –        Maj

Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho                  –        Maj

Acting Maj James O Omara                          –        Maj

Acting Maj James Twinamasiko                     –        Maj

Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba                     –        Maj

Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi                         –        Maj

