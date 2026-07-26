TURKS TARGET UPDF! Inside Turkey’s Big Bid to Dress Uganda’s Soldiers, Build Factories & Win Defence Billions

BY Pepper Intelligence Unit

Kampala – Following the Turkey-Uganda Trade Delegation meeting in Kampala on Tuesday 21st July 2026, Raff Military Textile CEO Eray Yukseloglu, in an exclusive interview with RedPepper expounded about the company’s expansion strategy, local production ambitions, technology transfer, and its vision for building lasting partnerships in Uganda. Below is the excerpt of the conversation, read on!

RP: Uganda is increasing its investment in security and defence. What unique value would make Uganda choose Raff Military Textile over other suppliers?

Eray Yükseloğlu: At Raff Military Textile, we are not simply a supplier of off-the-shelf products. We listen to our customers’ operational needs, develop products for real conditions of use and manage every stage of production.

With more than eight decades of experience, we offer a broad range under one roof—from military uniforms and tactical textile products to military boots and protective equipment. Having worked across Africa for many years, we understand that every country has different climatic conditions, operating practices, sizing requirements and procurement processes.

We have not come to Uganda to sell a standard catalogue. We are here to develop solutions together, based on the country’s actual requirements. What differentiates us is our ability to combine quality, competitive pricing and adaptable manufacturing within one integrated structure.

RP: Your Company already operates in many African countries. What have you learned from these markets, and how do you plan to adapt your products to Uganda’s needs?

Eray Yükseloğlu: The most important lesson from our experience in Africa is that the continent cannot be treated as a single market. Every country has its own security priorities, procurement system, climate and user expectations.

That is why we listen first and manufacture second. We determine details such as fabric selection, colour, sizing, accessories, pocket configuration, durability and comfort around the needs of the end user. Our approach to military uniforms for different environments reflects the same principle: there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

We intend to apply the same method in Uganda. By engaging with local partners, relevant institutions and the personnel who will use the products in the field, we aim to develop the right solutions together. For us, a successful product does more than meet a technical specification; it helps personnel perform their duties more comfortably, safely and efficiently.

RP: If Raff Military Textile develops meaningful business volume in Uganda, do you have plans for local production, employment and skills transfer?

Eray Yükseloğlu: We are considering a strong, long-term structure in Uganda. In the first phase, we plan to work with reliable partners who understand the market, public procurement processes and local requirements.

As business volume develops, we would like to assess models that could include local stockholding, distribution, after-sales support, training and selected production or assembly processes in Uganda.

We believe Uganda’s young and developing workforce has significant potential. With the right partnerships, we can contribute to local employment while transferring knowledge and skills in production, quality control and technical processes.

Our goal is not only to ship products to Uganda. Over time, we want to establish a business model that supports local capacity, enables shared growth and creates lasting value.

RP: Many governments prioritise quality, durability and cost-effectiveness in defence procurement. How do your products meet these expectations in Uganda?

Eray Yükseloğlu: We recognise that price matters alongside quality in defence and security products. Our aim is therefore to offer products to the Ugandan market at accessible and competitive prices without compromising our approach to international quality.

In production, we focus on appropriate material selection, strong seam construction, reinforcement at critical points, functional design and controlled manufacturing. We can develop products to the requested technical specification and relevant international standards.

At the same time, we do not add unnecessary cost through features the customer will not use. By focusing on the real operational requirement, we can offer solutions that are durable, high-quality and aligned with the available budget.

Raff Military Textile’s approach is not to offer the cheapest product. It is to provide a product at the right price—one that can be used for a long time and delivers genuine value for the investment.

RP: Do you also offer products that can be purchased by civilian users?

Eray Yükseloğlu: Yes. Our product portfolio is not limited to military and police uniforms.

We also manufacture firefighter protective clothing, industrial workwear, private security uniforms, rainwear, durable boots and personal protective equipment for a range of sectors.

Our portfolio includes solutions for energy, construction, mining, logistics, private security, emergency response and industrial facilities. We therefore see meaningful partnership potential in Uganda with both public institutions and private-sector organisations.

RP: How would you explain to potential Ugandan customers that attended this event why Raff Military Textile is the right long-term partner?

Eray Yükseloğlu: We did not come to Uganda simply to sell products. We came to listen to Uganda, understand its needs and build a long-term structure together.

Raff Military Textile is a dependable partner, combining manufacturing experience, knowledge of African markets, competitive pricing and the ability to develop customer-specific solutions. Our way of working is built on transparency, consistent quality and mutual benefit.

We believe in Uganda’s potential for security, industrial and economic development. Together with local partners, we can build a strong collaboration that creates long-term value for both public institutions and the private sector.

We are not looking for a temporary sales opportunity in Uganda; we are looking for a lasting partnership that will grow over many years.

“We did not come to Uganda simply to sell products; we came to listen to the country, understand its needs and build a long-term structure together,” Yükseloğlu concluded.

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