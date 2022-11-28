Vjoj proves a point again with an electrifying performance at Miss Prideof Africa Grand Finale

Singer Vjoj who also prefers to be called Vjojofficial a humble soul from Uganda whose type of music that most appeals to the local audience has of late earned fame among the elites.

Over the weekend, VjOj proved a point amongst all his doubters and again. So many people for a long time have failed to recognise him as a top performer and a great talent. Well, all this is history now after he put on an electrifying performance at the Royal regency in London.

VjOj performing before his fans in London

While entertaining his fans at the MISSPRIDE of Africa’s Grand finale, the singer left everyone in shock although happy. When he stepped on stage, wild noise and endless clapping from fans started as he took them through his songs.



He was the prime light as he dedicated the show to the Mothers. He used the gesture of kneeling down before the mothers who as another way of empowering and respecting them.

VjOjofficial left the crowd wanting more after he blended his style with the multicultural crowd.



As the performance went on, he performed his New Anthem ‘Omukwano Gwo Maama’ b4 he surprised the West Africans in the house with his touch of Afrobeat Music. He also performed songs ‘My Everything’ which has over 700k views on YouTube followed by ‘Your Face’

Miss Pride Africa is a pageant with a heart of charity and a soul of female empowerment.

