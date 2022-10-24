What Killed NRA Historical Al Hajj Abdul Nadduli’s Son Jakana Nadduli?

Jakana Sulaiman Nadduli, the son of veteran National Resistance Movement-NRM politician and former Luwero LC V Chairperson, Abdul Nadduli died today morning.

His brother, Hussein Kyeyune Kyanjo told reporters that Jakana breathed his last at around 1:30 am on the way to Orient clinic in Wobulenzi town where he was being rushed for treatment.

According to Kyanjo, Jakana has been battling complications resulting from a nasty accident he got early this year.

The deceased’s body was transferred to their father’s home at Lusenke zone in Wobulenzi town council ahead for the burial arrangements.

Abdul Nadduli issued a statement informing President Yoweri Museveni, Ministers, National Resistance Party leaders, and the Buganda Kingdom officials among others about the death of his son.

In his statement, Nadduli indicates that Jakana will be buried at 4 pm today at their ancestral home in Kadunda village in Kapeeka sub-county in Nakaseke district.

Jakana has been battling charges of promoting sectarianism against Banyankole and Banyarwanda contrary to section 41(1) of the penal code act.

He was expected to return to Luwero Magistrate Court on November 16th, 2022 to defend himself for allegedly recording and uploading a video on youtube, which promotes sectarianism.

Jakana was arrested from his home in Makindye, Kampala in September this year and presented at Luwero Magistrate Court four days later.

He was remanded to Prison and released a week later on medical grounds after his defense lawyer told the court that he was battling complications resulting from an accident that he got prior to his arrest.

Jakana arrived at the court walking on crutches and looking frail.

Jakana contested for the Nakaseke Central Parliamentary seat in the last general election where he emerged third and lost to NUP’s candidate Allan Mayanja Ssebunya.

Jakana also accused the NRM government on social media of marginalizing his father.

Jakana had since become a strong critic of the ruling NRM government on social media accusing it of sidelining his father in government.

