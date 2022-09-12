Winnie Nwangi sets new pace in the music Industry

Celebrated Ugandan artist and socialite Winnie Nwangi registered a successful concert on Friday at Lugogo cricket oval.

Winnie is famous for her award-winning song, musawo, which opened her days of stardom after becoming a second runner up in Coca-Cola rated next in 2014.

The Swangz Avenue songstress made history on Friday night after her fans showed her love and filled Cricket Oval Lugogo to full capacity in ‘Fire Concert’. Stepping on stage at 10pm, she couldn’t believe it. Emotional Nwagi thanked fans and made a promise that she will never take them for granted.

