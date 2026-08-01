Woman Bites Rapist’s Tongue But Also Loses Ear In Horror Sex Attack

Territorial police in Kasese district are hunting for suspects linked to a brutal attack on a 29-year-old woman, Masika Moreen, a resident of Kidodo Cell, Railway Ward, Central Division.

According to police reports, the incident occurred Friday at around 1:15 a.m.

The victim, riding on a motorcycle with her brother-in-law, was stopped by individuals who had placed stones on the road as a makeshift roadblock.

During the confrontation, a male suspect dressed in a black mask emerged from the nearby bush and reportedly threatened to kill and rape her.

A struggle ensued, during which the suspect attempted to kiss her. In a desperate act of self-defense, Masika bit the suspect’s tongue.

The assailant then drew a sharp object from his bag and inflicted a brutal injury, cutting off her right ear.

The brother-in-law reportedly struggled with another suspect, but a passing boda boda rider, who was on the scene, managed to flash his lights, causing the suspects to flee the scene.

The victim was quickly taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical treatment and was admitted for further care.

The police responded promptly, visited the scene, documented evidence, and collected the severed ear, which was taken to Kasese Municipality Health Center mortuary for examination.

One suspect has been identified as a boda boda rider residing in Kidodo Cell. The police are actively investigating the incident and pursuing leads to apprehend the perpetrators.

ASP Maate Elly, Public Relations Officer for Rwenzori East, confirmed that inquiries are ongoing and urged the public to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

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