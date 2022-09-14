14 Gov’t Workers set to lose Jobs in Otuke District

By Emmanuel Newton Ogwok

14 Civil Servants in Otuke district are set to lose their jobs over missing work countless times with no substantial reasons.

According to a letter we have set our eyes on written by Otuke District CAO, Simon Peter Akileng to the District Principal Human Resource Officer dated 07/9/2022, he calls for immediate release off duty 14 of Civil Servants from the employment benefits as government officials.

Akileng in his letter says that 14 workers were missing work contrary to the contract of Public Service standing order which was affecting service delivery in the district.

The affected staff include Akullo Polly, a secretary stenographer, Otuku Kenneth, Vector Control Officer, Omara Samuel, Road Inspector, Ocero Richard, a Teacher, Obira James, Sports officer, Amalo Alice, Land officer,Alelle Moses, Entomologist, Nyengo Richard, District Planner, Otucu Benson Benny, Fisheries Officer, Auma Jacueline, Office attendant, Okello Gyvira Musoke,district planner, Ayikobua Isaac, law enforcement officer,Awino Joyce Shirley, stenographer secretary and Abeja Lucy, a Porter.

Francis Abola, the District chairperson confirmed that the workers were absent at work and called upon them to appeal with an apology for their actions.

