Teachers last received salaries in June, Starving

The Uganda National Association of Teachers UNION(UNATU) has confirmed that government teachers last received salaries in June. Government has attributed the delay to glitches in implementing the new salary structure for teachers.

In the 2021/2022 budget, health and education departments got the highest share of the 5.98 trillion shillings as a wage bill and releasing UGX 1.6 trillion to carter for the salaries of the teachers.

However, government teachers country wide have gone into a starving mood. According to some, they can longer feed their families. A teacher from Dr.Obote College who preferred not to be mentioned said that they are suffering financially due to the delay and the teachers have to engage in other activities to earn money for their families

The teachers under their umbrella UNATU made a peaceful demonstration and laid down their tools until the government increased their salaries a few months back.

In response, the government increased salaries of science teachers and promised the same increment for Arts teachers.

The permanent secretary of Ministry of Finance said the budget wage was based on the number of jobs as at 30th June 2022.

