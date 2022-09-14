NYEGE NYEGE FALLOUT! Top NRM Mp nabbed with 10 tickets for side dishes, marriage on the brink

The Nyege Nyege festival has not only polarized the cabinet and parliament but is also threatening marriages. This newspaper has now exclusively learnt that the marriage of one of top MPs is on the brink as a result of this merry making event slated this weekend in Jinja, eastern Uganda. According to sources, this NRM male Mp who hails from eastern Uganda has been gearing up for this annual event. He has three women, at least those that are publicly known. He is also a renown sports enthusiast.

His wives are equally powerful in this country, especially the third one. But it seems he wanted to get a break from them and enjoy with young blood. We have learnt that at the back of his wives, he instructed some boys-read pimps-to arrange some of their usual hot babes to ensure they don’t miss the weekend fun promising to cover all expenses. These numbered ten and he went ahead to secure tickets for all priced between Shs160000 to 400000.

But luck was not on his side. The third wife landed on these tickets in their marital bedroom and all hell broke loose. This third wife has since turned out to be the No.1 hater of Nyege Nyege and sources say if she had powers like those of Gen. Museveni it wouldn’t have happened and all organisers would now be in jail. It is not clear whether the hubby will proceed with his moves since he is now under 24/7 surveillance. We pray that they resolve all their marital issues.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com

About Post Author