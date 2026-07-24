Kampala Power Upgrade Nears Completion as UETCL, UEDCL Inspect 90.57% Complete Project

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), Eng. Richard Matsiko, together with the Acting Managing Director of the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), Eng. Joselynne R. Rwabwogo, have conducted an inspection of the ongoing Greater Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project to assess the progress of works.

The project is currently 90.57% complete, with the Maya (Buloba) 220/132/33kV Substation fully completed and other major components progressing well. Ongoing works include the re-conductoring of critical 132kV transmission lines and upgrades to existing substations, activities that require planned outages to ensure the safety of personnel, the general public and the integrity of the transmission system during construction.

The project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through a JPY 13 billion (about USD 83.3 million) concessional loan to the Government of Uganda, is being implemented by UETCL.

The contractor of the project is the consortium of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC). This project is meant to strengthen the capacity and reliability of the electricity transmission network serving the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Speaking during the inspection, Eng. Matsiko acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by customers and expressed appreciation for the public’s patience.

“We understand the inconvenience these planned outages have caused to businesses and residents across the Kampala Metropolitan Area. However, these interruptions are a necessary part of delivering a stronger, more reliable transmission network capable of meeting the city’s rapidly growing electricity demand. We are now in the final stages of implementation and are working diligently to complete the remaining works as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Kampala Metropolitan Area remains Uganda’s largest electricity consumer, with increasing demand driven by urbanization, industrialization and commercial growth estimated at 15% annually. The existing transmission infrastructure is operating close to its design limits, making strategic investments essential to improve network resilience, reduce congestion and enhance the quality and reliability of electricity supply.

The project includes:

The construction of new substations at Maya and Mukono.

Upgrading of existing substations at Kawaala, Mutundwe and Bujagali.

Installation of new transmission lines and re-conductoring of existing 132kV transmission lines.

Deployment of a mobile substation at Namungoona to strengthen supply reliability across the metropolitan area.

Eng. Joselynne R. Rwabwogo emphasized the importance of the project in improving electricity service delivery to consumers.

“While customers are experiencing temporary interruptions today, the long-term benefits will be significant. This investment will improve the stability and quality of power supply, reduce network constraints, and enable us to serve customers more efficiently as demand continues to grow.”

She sympathized with customers over the planned outages, noting that they were necessary during the project implementation period.



“Unfortunately, during the UETCL grid improvement works, there is intermittent supply as a result. We appeal to our customers to bear with us during this period for a great and better service delivery at the end of the day.”

She observed that the improved network resilience will facilitate UEDCL’s ambitious access project that targets to add up to 300,000 new customers annually.

Once completed, the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project will significantly increase transmission capacity within the metropolitan area, improve grid resilience, reduce the risk of widespread outages and support major economic developments, including industrial expansion and strategic infrastructure such as the planned Buloba Pump Station under Uganda’s oil and gas development programme.

UETCL and UEDCL reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the public informed throughout the remaining phase of the project and appreciated the continued understanding and cooperation of customers as Uganda invests in a stronger electricity transmission network to support sustainable national development.

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