2 Arrested Over Defilement, Murder of 14-Year Old Girl

The Police at Mukono are investigating the Murder of one Kiiza Betty a 14-year-old P4 pupil at Kiswa primary school in Nama Mukono and a resident of Kituba village in Mukono district.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the 16th Sept at an unknown time.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that on Saturday 17th, Sept 2022, the Police received information of a dead body lying in the bushes of Kituba village, Mpooma Parish, Nama Sub-county in Mukono district.

‘’The officers responded to the scene with the K9 unit. The dog led the police to the recovery of different exhibits like the gumboots used by the assailants and also managed to arrest two suspects who are believed to have participated in the Murder’’, noted Owoyesigyire

The suspects have been identified as; Nvuyukule Martin, 27 and Oriema Mikaire, 28 both currently detained at Mukono Police station.

Owoyesigyire added that upon physical observation of the deceased’s body, it is suspected that the victim was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

The deceased’s body was conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem.

‘’Investigations into the incident continue and more details will be availed as soon as they are available’’, further noted Owoyesigyire.

