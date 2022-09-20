Preparations for Muslim Convention In High Gear, Attracts UG Sponsors

By Our reporters

The organizers of the much anticipated convention of the Ugandan Muslim community in the USA, under their umbrella – Uganda

American Muslims Association (UAMA), have revealed that preparations for the events have been stepped up ahead of the D-day.

The three-days convention is scheduled to take place on 6th October 2022 at Crowne Plaza Boston Woburn Hotel in Massachusetts Boston under the theme, ‘Re-invent and Re-energize’.

Preparations have been going on for the past two months now to ensure that this year’s event is a success.

Although there have been some saboteurs within the Boston community who tried to undermine this forthcoming Symposium but the organisers are optimistic all arrangements will go according to the plans.

We have gathered that tickets are already on sale through different platforms of the UAMA projects.

The tickets have three categories; early bird sales which go for $220, late registration for $300 and a table of 10 people which goes for $2000.

On a positive note, organisers have already secured a number of big Ugandan companies to come on board as sponsors. Some of these include; Raha App, Radio Uganda Boston, Pearl of Africa, Simple Communications, Nile Cargo Carrier, Joe Malaika, Kasozi Junior School, Salam TV, Mindful Health Agency and Sanyu Wellness among others. Other companies and some individuals have managed to show support by buying tables at $2000 like Neums, Empire Financial Center, UAMA Executive, The Nsamba Family, TapTap Send, Pearl Of Africa, Kitchen Delight and others.

The goal of the Muslim Convention 2022 is to foster unity amongst Ugandan Muslims in America.

The main organiser of this convention, the Ugandan Muslim youths in Boston, under the leadership of Sheikh Qudra Mbazira, have promised a number of changes at this year’s Muslim convention.

Many Ugandan Muslims who live in different States within America have had several challenges but the main task for the UAMA leadership has been bringing the fraternity together since the body’s inception 10 years ago.

UAMA is headed by Imam Bukenya while Zena Mbega is the General Secretary who were endorsed by the pioneer founders.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts