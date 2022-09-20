Two Arrested American at Embassy over Forgery of USA Visas

Detectives at American embassy in conjunction with Kabalagala Police have arrested two suspects in connection with forgery of USA visas.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that on 19/ 09/22 at 1230hrs, One Mubiru Smith Daniel, went to the Embassy with a passport of his friend to confirm if the visa was genuinely issued.

‘’The embassy checked the Passport and confirmed that the Visa was forged. Detectives attached to the US embassy immediately asked Smith to direct them to where his friend was’’, said Onyango.

He added that detectives were led up to a Hotel opposite Centenary Bank Kabalagala branch and they got the suspect with another Forged passport and visa waiting to be paid Shs 12 million.

‘’Detective at the Embassy coordinated the arrest of Oscar Bamwenda, the individual who forged the visa and was waiting at the Hotel’’, he added.

This case was filled at Kabalagala Police under S.D 130/19/09/2022.

Oscar Bamwenda led Police to Nyeko Steven alias Toby Steven, who is behind forgery of the two visas.

Both suspects are detained at Kabalagala Police on forgery charges. We want to urge members of the public to follow proper procedures to acquire travel documents not through illegal means.

