30 Year Old Man dies in Mbale during Kadodi

September 13, 2022 Editor
Police in Mbale is hunting for a group of youths after  a 30 year old man in Mpumude cell, Mbale city died during the famous Kadodi dance.
The deceased only identified as Pax Talibo Gerald died mysterously  during the Kadodi Dance  when he tried to save his wife from joining the Kadodi dancers.
The late who has been residing in Namakwekwe Ward was attacked by a group of highly drunk and uncontrollable Kadodi dancers in way to leave his wife join them.
The body of the slain Talibo has been taken to  Tobin medical center for examination. It’s alleged  that the violent group beat him up.
Eyewitnesses reveals  that the deceased attempted to save his wife through peaceful engagement with the “kadodi dancers’.
The source further revealed that the violent group turned rowdy and instead clobbered the man.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

See author's posts

Post Views: 242
Tags:

More Stories

Soroti University Students strike

September 8, 2022 Editor

All is set for the MTN-Sponsored Busoga Cup Final Match

September 7, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Weightlifter Stabbed to Death Ahead of Africa’s Championships

September 5, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.