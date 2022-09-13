30 Year Old Man dies in Mbale during Kadodi

Police in Mbale is hunting for a group of youths after a 30 year old man in Mpumude cell, Mbale city died during the famous Kadodi dance.

The deceased only identified as Pax Talibo Gerald died mysterously during the Kadodi Dance when he tried to save his wife from joining the Kadodi dancers.

The late who has been residing in Namakwekwe Ward was attacked by a group of highly drunk and uncontrollable Kadodi dancers in way to leave his wife join them.

The body of the slain Talibo has been taken to Tobin medical center for examination. It’s alleged that the violent group beat him up.

Eyewitnesses reveals that the deceased attempted to save his wife through peaceful engagement with the “kadodi dancers’.

The source further revealed that the violent group turned rowdy and instead clobbered the man.