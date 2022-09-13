Witchcraft, envy drowned my budding music career-Rocky Giant says

By Emmanuel Newton Ogwok

Rocky giant has heaped blame on Witchcraft for his failure to live in the limelight like other musicians. He claims his success was a center of envy during his hey days. The “Rafiki” hit singer said,

‘’Many musicians engage in witchcraft; they don’t want to see others succeed. I lost my career because someone sabotaged it with witchcraft.”

Rocky Giant was one of the biggest musicians in Uganda in the early 2000s. The rapper fell from grace to grass and is now living like a pauper who had never been famous and never sure of his next meal. The rapper is also addicted to drugs and has been in and out of the rehab centers.

Rocky Giant, real names Fred Giriya hails from Westnile born in Central Region. He lost both parents at 6 years making him an Orphan at an early age. He speaks better Luganda than his mother tongue.

He sang “Rafiki” followed by “Gwabaras” which were both ragga and hip hop. “Rafiki” was a very popular song both in Uganda and UK

