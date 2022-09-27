8-Year old girl hangs herself
An eight-year-old girl in Manhirdo,Kwania district named Akello Reluctant has committed suicide due to frustration according to our source.
A source informs us that, Akello was tasked to take care of her siblings as the parents traveled to the hospital that is miles away from their home.
It has since been established that Akello is the daughter of Oyim Tonny, a well-known farmer in Manhirdo village.
According to the LC Chairperson, her body was found hanging in their house by the siblings. Source adds that she used a mosquito net to hang herself.