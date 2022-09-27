Ukraine war: Final day of voting in Russian-held Ukraine

September 27, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Today is the final day of a ballot for Russian-held regions of Ukraine which the government in Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss as a sham.
Around four million people from the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, are being asked to attend polling stations and vote in so-called referendums on joining Russia.

This follows four days of early voting during which allegations of intimidation multiplied as election officials went house to house accompanied by armed guards.
The votes, called with just a few days’ notice, serve a deadly serious purpose as they will be used by the Kremlin to legitimise its invasion aims.

If Russia absorbs these regions, making up about 15% of Ukraine’s territory, it could take the war to a new and more dangerous level, with Moscow portraying any attempt by Ukraine to regain them as an attack on its sovereign territory.

There is now speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce the four regions’ annexation in a speech to a joint session of Russia’s parliament on Friday.
Source; BBC

 

About Post Author

Allan Gumizamu

author

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

See author's posts

Post Views: 96

More Stories

Why African Leaders Were Bussed to Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

September 20, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Uganda’s Vice President Alupo  Addresses The UN Transforming  Education Summit

September 20, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Ambassador Wonekha, H.E. Lizhong Highlight Achievements of ‘60 Years of China, Uganda Diplomatic Relations’

September 18, 2022 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.