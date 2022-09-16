A tree has been named ‘Bushenyi Tree’ in Germany

It’s today that Bushenyi’s name is written on the wall and the streets of Germany.

A big historical tree has been named ‘Bushenyi Tree’ in the Municipality of Kronshagen-Germany. It was unveiled by the Mayor of Kronshagen in the presence of many dignitaries and a delegation from Bushenyi led by Rukararwe, the Bushenyi/Ishaka Municipality Mayor Richard Byaruhanga.

Rukararwe is coordinating the Friendship between the two Municipalities.

The leaders of the two Municipalities discussed several areas where they can team up to work together, especially in the area of climate.

This is a developing story, we shall keep you updated for more details.

