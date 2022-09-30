Activist Silas Roselo celebrates Women’s beauty in a song ‘ BEAUTY’

In his new song titled ‘Beauty’, rising artist Silas Roselo tells a tale inspired by real events in life. In his hit song, the singer is simply celebrating the power and contribution of women across the globe. He praises the women and believes we are all here on earth because of Women. They need to be celebrated and respected.



“Beauty ” is an English phrase that translates to “Obulungi in our local languages back here home”. The song is a blend of slow reggae vibes and Rnb.

Beauty song explores a creative new sound by

Well, Silas Roselo says that he wrote the Beauty song inspired by situations most Women go through with their beauty. “Beauty ” is an English phrase that translates to “Obulungi in our local languages back here home”. The song is a blend of slow reggae vibes and Rnb.Beauty song explores a creative new sound by Silas Roselo , that aims at incorporating Ugandan lyricism and sounds with western instruments and genres.Well, Silas Roselo says that he wrote the Beauty song inspired by situations most Women go through with their beauty.