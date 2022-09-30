Police Confirms Pakistani National Seen In Viral Video, Bundled Into the Car Boot Was Kidnapped, Robbed

Police at Kira Division are investigating an incident of kidnap and aggravated robbery that took place on Thursday evening in Kireka Zone, Namugongo Parish, Kira municipality, Wakiso district.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the victim as Rafik Khan 36 a Pakistani National and resident of Kiwatule-Nakawa.

‘’He was stopped by a group of people among whom 2 were wielding SMGs and donning Military fatigue while others were casually dressed’’, said Owoyesigire.

He added that Rafif was pulled from the driver’s seat and bundled into the boot of his motor vehicle Reg No UBM877B Probox which the assailants later drove off via the northern by-pass. The unidentified assailants later abandoned the victim at Kasangalabi along Kayunga – Mukono Road.

‘’We have recorded Mr Khan’s statement and established that he was robbed of 300 USD, UGX 700,000 and his two Samsung Smart Phones. The Police have today morning revisited the crime scene and established that the assailants were allegedly dropped off by a Toyota fielder and stood in wait for their target to pass by’’, he added.

Police said they are following up with CCTV cameras to establish the car’s movement and to whom it belongs.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for the minor injuries he sustained during the incident.

