All is set for the MTN-Sponsored Busoga Cup Final Match

Jinja, Uganda: With the final action of the 5th edition of the MTN-Sponsored Busoga Cup Tournament set to happen on the 17th of this month, MTN Uganda yesterday announced a discount for the ordinary tickets to the long-awaited Busoga Cup final for the fans who will pay using MTN MoMo.

In a press conference held yesterday at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Jinja, John Paul Okwi, the MTN Uganda Sponsorship, and Events manager confirmed that the ordinary tickets to the final match between Kigulu FC and Bukhooli-Namayingo FC will go for Ugx.3,000/= via MTN MoMo, down from Ugx.5,000/= for the fans who will pay in cash at the gate.

“The Busoga Cup football tournament has been an exciting one this year. We have been watching from a distance and indeed all is well. Therefore, to ensure that more people get access to the final match, MTN has decided to discount the ordinary tickets from Ugx.5,000/= to Ugx.3,000/= for the fans who will pay through MTN MoMo. We are delighted to be part of an initiative that is making His royal highness William Gabula Nadiope IV the Kyabazinga of Busoga proud. Come in big numbers and let’s enjoy football,” Okwi said.

Okwi further added that during the final match, the MTN Kabode phone will be available in cash at Uganda shillings 249,000 and on installment payments while MTN simcards will go for as low as Uganda shillings 1000. All one needs is to have a national ID.

Amin Bbosa, the Sports Minister of Busoga Kingdom thanked MTN for partnering with the Kingdom, as well as the other co-sponsors whose efforts have made the tournament a success over the course of 4 months since its launch in May this year.

“This year’s edition has been very competitive compared to the past editions. I commend all the individuals who have tirelessly supported their respective Masaza teams. I urge you to come and witness the final match of this unprecedented tournament, Bbosa said.

The unprecedented 5th edition of the Busoga Cup Tournament so far has a total of 92 goals scored, 113 yellow cards, and 4 red cards across 42 matches. The season’s highest scorer is Waiswa Kasango Arajabu from Bugabula.

Bbosa clarified that the finals, 3rd and 4th place matches will be played on 17th September 2022 at the Kyabazinga stadium Bugembe. The losers’ match will kick off at 1 pm whereas the final match between Kigulu and Namayingo FC shall be played at 3 pm. VIP ticket goes out at Uganda shillings 20,000 on a first come first serve basis since the number will be limited.

Bosa further revealed that the prizes are the same as earlier communicated, the winning team will walk away with Uganda shillings 10 million and a trophy, the first runners up Ugx.7 million, the second runners up Ugx.5 million and the fourth Ugx.3 million.

Also present at the press conference were; Musota Daniel the deputy sports minister, Richard Mafumo the minister for culture and Issa Magoola the chairman organizing committee, who in their respective capacities thanked the media and other stakeholders for their support and dedication to promoting unity through sports.

This year’s edition of the Busoga Masaza cup has seen Busoga unite and more talents discovered.

Bugabula and Bugembe have seen most of their players join Jinja North United a big-league team and many more players from different Masaza teams are being hunted by regional teams as they prepare for the 2022/2023 season.

