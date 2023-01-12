America’s based top singer,songwriter : Juliet Zawedde

In the generation of pop music a talented artist from the city of Boston, an artist entertaining the world from his soulful electronic music yes, Juliet Zawedde is an independent artist who is entertaining Uganda with her Voice.She has many fans in the whole world because of her skill.

Bosslady better known as Juliet Zawedde is an American Ugandan singer, songwriter, record producer, and a well-knowned ., she has released music albums with Ugandan popular music record label Famous Music Uganda. She is 43 years old and a founder of a health facility company Chc.

She learned her skill from Kicki Beatz Music & Arts University kampala . She is also a lyricist and composer of “Steps” song with Aria Schleyer Rich and she is a lyricist of few luganda singles with ugandan singers.

Her latest album MEGA was with BET award winner Eddy Kenzo, the album was released digitally and on Instagram accounts. Drillz is one of the hit song from her album MEGA. Now she is supporting many of the independent artists near her.

Her label JZ Music is all for Independent artists. Her latest album is with a talented rapper from Uganda better known as Fresh boy “Fik Fameica”.

She is following a lotto “Support Every Creator Asap”. Juliet Zawedde is also a writer of few books and she is working with a well-known digital marketing company Keemfame.Com. She can play many instruments including piano, guitar, xylophone, bass, violin. She has performed a time violin in his peaceful music album “MEGA”. SHE is a huge fan of Beyonce , Keem Fame Rich , and Kicki Beatz.

Not so many fans she has in Uganda but she deserves millions of heart because of her work, her mostly streamers are from U.S.A and U.K., in a interview with her she said that she is following Eddy Kenzo rule in her music career, she is supporting artists and working for artists without costs and his label too is free for all

Famous Music Uganda has given her a license for music distribution and for music production he has a UMA license To Uganda Musician Association .

Connect Through Instagram: @Julietzawedde

