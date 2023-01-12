West Nile selects for Miss Uganda, 24-year-old Asibazuyo wins

By her own admission, she came to win. It did not matter that it was her first time in a beauty pageant or that very few people knew whom her ideal beauty queen, Asibazuyo Jackie Celine revealed after she was announced a winner of Miss Uganda West Nile yesterday at Hotel Le’Confidentiel.

Asibazuyo Jackie Celine in the middle after being crowned Miss Uganda West Nile

24-year-old Jackie won the Miss West Nile title, as the 2023 Miss Uganda regional finals kicked off in West Nile.

Jackie was the best among the beautiful bevy of 10 girls that gathered for the regional event.

From the on-set, Jackie looked so confident that she would win, which is why she joined, of course. She expressed her excitement to the press after the event and said ”I am happy that this has happened. Now I am ready to move on to the finals in Kampala. I am confident that I will do well there”

Miss Uganda boss Brenda Nanyonjo

The West Nile regional finals were the first to be held this year under the theme beauty beyond Looks also paying attention to character, personality, and other things are not looking for just one thing.

The judges of the day were the judges? Phiona Bizzu Miss Uganda 2012, Petronela Acen reigning Miss Uganda North, Letio Christine Miss Uganda finalists 2012 also Miss Madi 2018 and Brenda Nanyonjo CEO Miss Uganda.

Driciru Fiona, 25 years from Arua City, Lugbara is the 2nd runner up while Akello Sarah Racheal. 23 years lango by the tribe is the 1st runner up.

Kezzi Entertainment in conjunction with StarTimes Uganda launched Miss Uganda 2023 edition. .

