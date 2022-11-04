Ashraf Mugume is KCCA’s best of October

Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC has named Ashraf Mugume as October’s 22Bet player of the month.

For winning the prize, Mugume was handed a cash prize of 200,000ugx by 22BET representative Frank Lulinda at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

Mugume beat competition from Allan Okello as the only two players competing for the monthly award.

Mugume had a fine October as he scored two goals in the league’s opener against Wakiso Giants after he was introduced as a substitute in the 39th minute. The midfielder was later named Man of the Match after the game.

He later started in the next three league games for KCCA FC against Arua Hill SC, Vipers, and Maroons.

Meanwhile, Okello on the other hand had his own good times as he was named Man of the Match for the mouthwatering league game against Vipers SC. The number 10 had a phenomenal game against the venoms. He provided the assist for Rogers Mato’s lone goal in the 5th minute of the game.

The club website quotes that Mugume having an edge over Okello has everything to do with his brace against Wakiso Giants FC after coming on as a substitute and also playing each minute in the next three games against Arua Hill, Vipers, and Maroons.

KCCA FC players will seek to win the November award and it will start when they host league debutants Blacks Power FC on Saturday 5th November at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

