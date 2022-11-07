Burundi national team to spice up Boxing Champions League 

By Thomas Odongo

Week 25 of the Uganda Boxing Champions League scheduled for today, Saturday 5th November will be no ordinary outing as it will have Burundian Boxing National Team take on Uganda Boxing National Team in various bouts at the MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

Ahead of the bi-weekly event, the Burundian charges had serious drills in Kampala and even had a media session on Thursday before the official weigh in and medical check-up for both sides was done on Friday.

The Intamba Mu Rugamba Boxing Team of Burundi has six boxers who will come up against the Uganda Bombers team dominated by second team players.

“As Uganda, we shall not be fielding our top boxers, but the second best in their respective bouts, and through this, we are trying to bring up more experienced boxers. The first team boxers have had enough exposure traveling to Tanzania, and Mozambique among others, so we want the second team to also have the experience playing different countries,” CEO Top Boy Promotions Sula Kamoga told Afro Sports. The company organizes the Boxing Champions League.

“As organizers, we are pleased that we can attract countries across the border to participate in the Boxing Champions League. It is also proof that whatever we are doing is a positive and people appreciate what we are doing,” Kamoga added.

Burundi Captain Nestroy Nduwarugira will come up against Uganda’s Kasujja Richard in the Lightmiddle weight as Matovu Ukasha takes on Burundi’s Rally Irakoze.

Ronald Okello (Uganda) will come up against Ramadhan Nzeyimana in the middleweight category whilst Eric Mahatane will be up against Uganda’s Wasswa Ssali in the lightweight category.

In the flyweight, Ronald Gayita (Uganda) will face Moussa Nimubona.

The ladies action which is featherweight category will see Zahara Nandaula (Uganda) take on Liliane Nshimirimana.

Meanwhile, there will be six curtain-raiser matches between the Ugandans starting at 5 pm before the main event boxes off at 8 pm.