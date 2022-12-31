Bahati hails Bugongi Church of Uganda for fostering revivalism

By Moses Agaba

St John’s Bugongi Church of Uganda parish in Upper Bugongi Kabale Municipality on Tuesday celebrated 100 years of existence with a fundraising a fundraising for the completion of the magnificent Ugx 700m church.

St John’s church of Uganda was established in 1920, is the one of the oldest parish in Diocese of Kigezi the church natured many people including two former Prime Ministers of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and John Patrick Amama Mbabazi.

David Bahati the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives who was the guest of honor hailed St John’s Bugongi Church of Uganda in Kabale Municipality for spearheading Christian revivalism amongst Christians.

Minister Bahati who doubles as the member of parliament for Ndorwa West County in Kabale district said that St John’s Bugongi Church of Uganda has played a big role to eliminate evil acts of darkness, witchcraft, dishonesty among others that had made Christians shun away from knowing God back in early 1990’s.

Quoting the book of Mathew 5:13-15, Minister David Bahati asked Christians to have more salt and light to scatter the darkness of poverty, diseases and more others that are still a big problem to the community.

Bahati says The same team that begun revival they were strong in their faith , truthful and compassionate as it was through the leaders of the Diocese like Bishop Festo Kivengere that I managed to get a scholarship to finish my secondary education when things were not good for me after losing my parents at a tender age of 3 years that he will always be grateful to the Diocese of kigezi.

He also said that Ugandans need to maintain the stability that we have in the country as God has blessed us with a good leader President Museveni and the NRM Government as leadership is not about betting as Uganda in the first years got 5 presidents but not much changed not until President Museveni came.

Bahati who also doubles as the chairman National Resistance Movement party, Kabale district contributed 10 million shillings in cash towards the construction of the church.

Bahati also launched St Johns Bugongi Church of Uganda celebrating 100 years magazine and bought a copy at One Million shillings.

While preaching during the service as the main celebrant, the bishop of the diocese of Kigezi, the Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna implored Christians to seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness to have everlasting life.

Bishop Akanjuna reminded Christians that anyone who does not take up his cross and follow Jesus is not worthy of him adding that whoever finds his own life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for the sake of Jesus will find it.

Bishop Akanjuna asked Christians to be careful and serve God, turn back on him, forgive one another, praise and Worship God in a right way in order not to lose what they have.

Speaking at the same function, the Kabale woman Member of Parliament Hon Catheline Ndamira Atwakiire rallied Christians start an income generating project in order to improve on the household income.

At the function, a total of 42,480,000 million shillings were contributed both in cash and pledges to finish the construction of the church.

According to Richard Akampurira, the chairman of the organizing committee, they seek Ugx 240 million shillings to finish the construction of the church.

