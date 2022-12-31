MP Kabasharira appeals public to fight corruption for revival of Uganda’s Economy

Amos Tayebwa

The Rushenyi County Member of Parliament, Naome Kabasharira commonly known as Maama Rushenyi has requested the people of Rushenyi and the entire country to join hands and fight against the common disease of corruption which has diminished the economy of Uganda.

In the new years message to the people of Rushenyi, Kabasharira has revealed that the economy of Uganda has totally collapsed due to increase of corruption. She said that Uganda is one of the Countries in the world that has got high rate of corruption cases. She said that it should be a role of each and every citizen of Uganda to fight this vice if they want the economy to be revived.

“The Christ was born for us on 25th December, the most important thing that I want to encourage you is that let’s all work together and fight the disease of corruption. This is not one’s man role, its for all of us and we must do it passionately if we love our country Uganda. I must tell you that corruption is one of the major things that has caused the collapse of our economy, let’s be spy for each other especially where there is a signal of corruption related issues. Let’s report cases related to corruption, let’s report these corruption agitators. We are stating a new year, let’s all change our mindset and focus on how we can stabilize our economy” said MP Kabasharira

I want to assure you and give you hope that Government is working hard to ensure that there is some change in 2023 compared to the year 2022. We have had challenges of poor roads, some roads have not been worked on due to economic hardship of this country, but I must a sure you that we are not seated as Parliament we must task government to make sure that it releases money meant to work on our roads. This is a general problem in the country not Rushenyi County alone, road network has been affected by lack of funds due to bad economy. Let’s have hope that there will be change in the new year 2023 and let’s spend sparingly as we celebrate the new years eve and mind about tomorrow that our children are going back to school” she added.

Kabasharira is one of the MPs in the Parliament of Uganda especially as Ntungamo District who has transformed the status of Health sector particularly in Rushenyi County. She was able to lobby and donated two Ambulances people of Rushenyi, one at Rubare Health Center 4 and another one at Rushoroza Health Center 4. He has rehabilitated some facilities (General ward) at Rubare Health Center 4 which had taken many years neglected by some leaders.

