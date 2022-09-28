Bankers Sports Gala returns

The 2022 Bankers Sports Gala is set to be launched on Thursday, 29th September at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel. The CEO walk/run will open proceedings ahead of the series of activities.

The Bankers Sports Gala is organized by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) & Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) in conjunction with Bank of Uganda. Beyond sports Organisation (BSO) is also part of the organizers.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick will be Chief Guest at the launch. He will be flanked by Uganda Olympic Committee President – Donald Rukare, CEO UIBFS – Goretti Masadde among other CEOs from various institutions.

BSO’s Geofrey Gary Mabonga who is the Project Manager, Technical Director/D for the games says that so far 30 banks have confirmed participation.

“Games will be both physical and virtual. After the launch, the 21-day fitness competition will start. On 16th October, outdoor games will be happening at Kyambogo University followed by indoor games scheduled for 23rd October at Lugogo Indoor Arena which will also be awards night,” Mabonga said.

Outdoor games will include football, netball, volleyball, basketball among others whilst indoor games will comprise of table tennis, badminton, chess and others. Online quiz and fitness competition will be virtual.

The Bankers Sports Gala will be capped by a run that will be happening on World Savings Day (31st October). This will comprise of 3km, 5km and 10km.

“We are looking at improving and encouraging wellness, physical fitness and promoting good health among the bankers and entire population. After the gala, we hope that this will become a habit and people can live a healthy and well maintained lifestyle,” Mabonga said adding that they’re also looking at promoting Olympic Values (Excellence, Respect and Friendship).

Meanwhile, UGAFODE Microfinance (MDI) emerged champions last year with an accumulative 351 points after winning in all categories. NCBA Bank finished second with 331 Points whilst DFCU Bank and Housing Finance Bank capped the podium with 328 Points each.

The Bankers Sports Gala is a grand sporting, networking & social event that draws participation from employees of supervised and licensed financial institutions including Bank of Uganda (BOU) and its major objective is to foster relaxation of body & mind, provide forum for fitness, education, fun and entertainment for participants.

By Thomas Odongo