Sydney Nabulya beats 33 in Uganda Miss tourism pageant.

KAMPALA – Sydney Nabulya Kavuma, a student of International business School was on Friday night crowned Miss Tourism 2022/23 at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

Nabulya was among the 34 beauty queens who were contesting for the much coveted Miss Tourism crown.

Twelve contestants were first selected in accordance with their performance during their three week training camp. Among the first 12 contestants were; Muyama Faith, Kenyana Sarah, Nakoli Genevieve, Ayona Desire, Namakula Allen, Ayaa Isabella, Ayot Lillian, Namuyanja Nakato, Nabulya Sydney, Ayebare Denise , Ariokot Mary and Moru Consolate.

The judges used different techniques including questions, projects and personalities to determine the top five contestants and these were; Nabulya Sydney, Ayebare Denise, Munyama Faith, Moru Consolata and Arach Mercy.

It was from the top five that the best the first and second runners up were selected; Ayebare Denise from Kigezi cluster as second runner up, Moru Consolata from Karamoja as first runner up and Nabulya Sydney from Buganda cluster as the Miss Tourism 2022/23.

From the performances, some contestants walked away with awards like Miss tourism popularity which was taken by Sydney Nabulya, miss tourism personality to Hannah Claire Natukunda, miss conservation to Arach Mercy and Uganda Wild Life Education Conservation Center (UWEC) to Alice Kyasimire among others.

Upon coronation, Nabulya pledged to use her position of as tourism beauty queen to promote Uganda’s traditional culture. Saying that traditionally, Uganda has different cultures and tribes with different norms many of which are little known than others with very scanty information. The beauty queen said her focus and priority will be to promote cultural norms and heritage through the tourism industry in Uganda.

Sydney Nabulya Kavuma’s victory is a triple win as she is Miss Tourism Kyadondo in Buganda Kingdom but also the kingdom’s tourism queen and now Uganda’s tourism queen 2023/23. Her next task is now to represent Uganda at Miss Tourism International peagant together with her first and second runner colleagues.

