MEGA!Kashari locals get a sh15bn water project

By Amos Tayebwa

Locals from Rubaya, Kashari County, Mbarara district are jubilating after the launch of a mega water supply and sanitation project estimated at sh15.4bn that will supply clean water to all the 41 villages that compose the sub-county.

The launch was presided over by Eng. John Twinomujuni, a Commissioner at the ministry of water and environment who represented the Permanent Secretary.

The multibillion project was lobbied by area female councilor, Loyda Muhimbura Twinomujuni, who talked to her hubby, the commissioner, who in turn sold the idea to water ministry bosses.

Rubaya has been the most water stressed area in the whole of Mbarara district.

The project will reportedly be completed in three years.

The water will be sourced from Itara.

According to councilor Loyda, there will be four main supply tanks which will be erected at Ruhunga, Rubingo, Kahoma and Kasusano hills.

According to Eng. Twinomujuni, as the ministry, discovered that Rubaya sub-county has low safe water coverage.

And when the Mbarara district leadership led by Councilor Loyda approached the ministry requesting for safe water, the request luckily enough was approved and responded to by allocating sh15bn.

Twinomujuni is optimistic that with underground water potential, this is enough to serve the sub-county for the next 20 years.

All plans for this project have been done and approved by leaders.

“We hope by the months of July or August the tendering process will be done and then we start actual work on the project. I want to appeal to the people of Rubaya to support and cooperate with our workers or Engineers. Do not attempt to sabotage this project because it has come purposely to benefit you and your communities as well. This project will also support and promote our environment,” Eng. Twinomujuni appealed.

The same appeal was sounded by Mbarara RDC Emmy Kateera, councilor Loyda and district chairman Didas Tabaro.

“We are facing a state of vandalism both on the electricity construction and water. There is one project in our district that is about to fail because of vandalism and therefore I must condemn the act. I want to appeal to leaders at all levels that let’s keep security in our community and arrest those culprits who are fond of vandalizing government projects. We are not looking forward to this project failing because of negative forces,”Kateera reiterated.

