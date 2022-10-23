Boss lady Juliet Zawedde Hits 3 Million followers On Instagram

Juliet Zawedde Hits 3 Million Followers On Instagram – Ugandan American based Social Entrepreneur musical recording artiste Juliet Zawedde created history on October 23rd, 2022,

when she became the third most followed Ugandan after reaching 3 million followers on Instagram.

The announcement was made via her Instagram page @julietzawedde.

Juiiet message to her followers: “On this day October23rd I’m humbled to know that I’m the first Ugandan Social entrepreneur alive from America and diaspora at large to hit Three Million”

Next in line is the “Social media guru ” Keem Fame Rich who currently has 2.1M followers.

The “Drill” hit maker also hinted that a collaboration might be in the works with Marval Beatz.

Redpepper team says congratulations.

Allan Gumizamu author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts