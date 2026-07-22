BUGISU ROYAL FEUD! Court Ends Inzu Ya Masaaba Power War

A long-running leadership dispute within the Inzu Ya Masaaba cultural institution has been resolved after parties to several court cases reached a consent judgment through mediation before the High Court in Mbale. The consent judgment, entered following a successful mediation process involving the disputing parties and their lawyers, settles multiple civil suits that had been filed over the leadership and governance of the Bugisu cultural institution.

The mediation panel comprised Justice Richard Buteera, Justice Prof. Andrew Khaukha, and Francis Atoke, the Solicitor General Emeritus, alongside Francis Ginara, President Emeritus of the Uganda Law Society. Under the agreement, the court affirmed that the cultural leader of Inzu Ya Masaaba is the Umukuuka We Bamasaba. The parties also agreed to restore the five-year rotational system of governance among the three traditional lineages of Wanale, Mubuya and Mwambu, a key issue that had been at the centre of the leadership wrangles.

As part of the settlement, the constitution of Inzu Ya Masaaba, as amended on April 29, 2011, will be reinstated. Any future amendments will undergo an extensive, consultative and inclusive process involving all key stakeholders before being submitted to the relevant body for adoption and subsequent gazettement by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The consent judgment further allows Jude Mike Mudoma to complete his five-year term as Umukuuka, running from July 26, 2023, to July 25, 2028, after which leadership will be handed over to the Wanale lineage in line with the restored rotational arrangement. The agreement also brings an end to all pending court cases arising from the dispute, with the parties agreeing to withdraw all related suits and applications. Each side will bear its own legal costs.

The consent judgment resolves several cases that had been filed before the High Court, including suits brought by John Amram Wagabyalire, Masolo Yaya Gidudu Richard and another, Engineer Darlington Sakwa, and Umukuuka Jude Mike Mudoma, among others. The settlement is expected to pave the way for reconciliation within the Bamasaba cultural institution after years of litigation over the institution’s leadership and governance.

GOT A HOT STORY? LET US KNOW!

Got breaking news, explosive secrets, or hard evidence?

Email us: redpeppertips@gmail.com

We accept tips, documents, videos, photos, and recordings—the more evidence you have, the better.

CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. SOURCES ARE ALWAYS PROTECTED!

About Post Author