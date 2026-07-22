NAMAYINGO MINE DISASTER! Seven Dug Out of Collapsed Gold Mine

Seven miners have been rescued alive from the collapsed Mabuka gold mine in Namayingo District, bringing hope after a weekend tragedy that claimed at least five lives. Police in the Busoga East policing region on Tuesday concluded rescue operations at the mine, where dozens of miners were trapped after the underground shaft caved in, burying workers beneath mud and debris.

The rescued miners were taken to Masafu Hospital in Busia District for specialised treatment. They have been identified as Kevin Mitangi, Edwin Kiirya, Alpha Kayolo, Geoffrey Lubanga, Simon Wabwire, Aron Barigye and another critically injured survivor identified only as Geoffrey. By Monday evening, five bodies had been recovered from the mine and taken to Buyinja Health Centre IV mortuary for postmortem examinations.

According to police, about 20 people had entered the mine despite the absence of basic safety measures, including a proper oxygen supply system and protective equipment. Preliminary findings indicate that about eight miners managed to escape immediately after the collapse and fled the scene, while 12 were trapped approximately 120 feet underground.

Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson Michael Kasadha said the rescued miners are steadily recovering and will record statements with police once they are discharged from the hospital. Kasadha revealed that the mine had previously been closed after the district security committee found serious safety deficiencies during an inspection. According to him, the operators had installed a makeshift oxygen system consisting of a modified plastic hosepipe and a temporary tank, which investigators considered inadequate and dangerous for underground mining.

He said when the mine collapsed to greater depths, the improvised oxygen system was destroyed, leaving the trapped miners without any source of breathable air. Kasadha warned members of the public against operating or working in unlicensed and unsafe gold mines, saying such activities continue to expose miners to fatal accidents. Police say investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse are ongoing.

GOT A HOT STORY? LET US KNOW!

Got breaking news, explosive secrets, or hard evidence?

Email us: redpeppertips@gmail.com

We accept tips, documents, videos, photos, and recordings—the more evidence you have, the better.

CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. SOURCES ARE ALWAYS PROTECTED!

About Post Author