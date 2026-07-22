SHEEMA X-TIANS RISE AGAIN! 30-Year Fight for Central Ankole Diocese Reignited

The long-running campaign to carve a new Anglican diocese out of West Ankole Diocese has erupted once again after Christians in Sheema District formally petitioned the Church of Uganda’s Provincial Assembly, demanding the immediate creation of the proposed Central Ankole Diocese (CAD).

In a detailed petition addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, the faithful argue that they have waited for more than three decades, fulfilled every constitutional requirement, invested heavily in infrastructure and finances, and can no longer continue under what they describe as prolonged uncertainty.

The petition, dated July 20, 2026, paints a picture of a determined Christian community that believes the time has finally come for Sheema to have its own bishop and independent diocesan administration.

The petitioners insist that the matter has dragged on for over 30 years and has become a source of anxiety among Anglican believers in Sheema. They appealed to the Provincial Assembly to urgently resolve the issue, warning that continued delays risk creating unnecessary tensions within the Church while denying Christians the pastoral services they deserve.

According to the petition, the dream of establishing the Central Ankole Diocese did not begin recently.

The campaign dates back to 1994, when Christians in Sheema first submitted a formal application seeking separation from West Ankole Diocese. Although that application failed, church members say the need for a diocese closer to the people has never disappeared.

The issue resurfaced in July 2017, when representatives of the Christian community held discussions with the then Bishop-Elect of West Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev. Johnson Twinomujuni.

During those consultations, the petition states, there was an understanding that the creation of a Sheema Diocese would be pursued within about five years through the constitutional structures of the Church of Uganda.

Encouraged by those discussions, Christians submitted another formal application in February 2018 requesting the establishment of the Central Ankole Diocese.

The application was tabled before the 10th Synod of West Ankole Diocese in March 2018 where it reportedly received approval.

It was later forwarded to the Diocesan Council, which ratified the Synod resolution.

Following the approvals, the Bishop reportedly advised Christians in Sheema to begin preparations for the proposed diocese.

The petition further reveals that another communication explaining the pastoral and administrative justification for the new diocese was submitted to the Office of the Archbishop on February 1, 2018.

Despite these steps, the diocese has never been established.

The petition argues that West Ankole Diocese has since grown so rapidly that it has become extremely difficult for one bishop and one diocesan administration to effectively serve the expanding Christian population.

Using the latest demographic estimates, the petition says West Ankole Diocese currently ministers to approximately 400,000 Anglican Christians spread across a population exceeding one million people.

Within Sheema District alone, the Anglican population is estimated at around 110,000 Christians, making it one of the largest Anglican communities within the Diocese.

The petitioners argue that this growth has stretched diocesan resources beyond manageable levels.

According to the latest petition, the Bishop can no longer regularly visit all congregations because of the vast geographical coverage.

The increasing demand for confirmations, ordinations, supervision of clergy and conflict resolution has also placed enormous pressure on diocesan leadership.

The Christians further complain that congregations experience delays whenever they require pastoral intervention or developmental support.

They also cite challenges in coordinating evangelism, youth ministry, women’s ministry, church education programmes and administrative functions from a single diocesan headquarters.

The petitioners believe that creating the Central Ankole Diocese would solve these problems by bringing episcopal leadership much closer to the people, strengthening pastoral care, improving governance and increasing accountability.

They further argue that Sheema already possesses a strong institutional foundation capable of sustaining an independent diocese.

According to the petition, the proposed Central Ankole Diocese would begin operations with seven Anglican Archdeaconries, 37 Anglican parishes, 69 Church-founded primary schools, 13 Church-founded secondary schools and Ankole Western University, all of which would fall under the jurisdiction of the new diocese.

The petition stresses that the Christian community has done far more than merely ask for approval.

It says Sheema Christians have already invested heavily in preparing for the diocese long before receiving official authorization.

Among the completed projects listed are a fully constructed Bishop’s Residence, Diocesan Offices, Dean’s Residence, and Staff Quarters.

An official diocesan bank account has already been opened.

Even more remarkably, the petition states that Christians have mobilised enough financial resources to fully pay the salary of the future bishop for the first two years of operation.

The petitioners describe these achievements as clear proof that the proposed diocese is financially stable, administratively organised and capable of commencing work immediately once approval is granted.

The Christians also addressed a major obstacle standing in their way.

They reminded the Provincial Assembly that in November 2022, the Standing Committee imposed a moratorium on the creation of new dioceses across the Church of Uganda.

According to the petition, Christians in Sheema accepted that decision without protest and chose to remain patient.

Instead of abandoning the dream, they continued mobilising resources, constructing infrastructure and strengthening organisational systems while waiting for the suspension to be lifted.

The petition argues that nothing has changed to invalidate their request.

On the contrary, they say every reason that justified the application before the moratorium has become even stronger today.

To strengthen their case, the petition invokes several biblical teachings supporting orderly administration and decentralised church leadership.

The Christians quote 1 Corinthians 14:40, which commands believers to ensure that “all things be done decently and in order.”

They also cite Titus 1:5, where the Apostle Paul instructed Titus to appoint elders in every town.

Another scripture referenced is Exodus 18:21, where Moses delegated authority by appointing leaders over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens to ensure effective governance among God’s people.

According to the petitioners, these biblical examples justify creating additional dioceses whenever church growth demands closer pastoral oversight.

Having outlined their historical, administrative and biblical arguments, the Christians conclude by making four specific requests to the Provincial Assembly.

First, they ask the Assembly to lift the existing moratorium as far as the Central Ankole Diocese application is concerned.

Secondly, they want the application allowed to proceed through the constitutional procedures of the Church of Uganda.

Thirdly, they request the appointment of all necessary committees required to complete the canonical processes leading to the establishment of the new diocese.

Finally, they pray that the Provincial Assembly grants final approval for the creation of the Central Ankole Diocese “for the glory of God and the advancement of His Kingdom.”

The petition concludes by stating that the campaign for the Central Ankole Diocese represents more than three decades of prayer, consultation, preparation and unwavering commitment by Christians in Sheema.

It says the faithful have demonstrated unity, patience, financial preparedness and dedication to the Church’s mission, insisting that the proposed diocese is no longer just a dream but a fully prepared ecclesiastical unit waiting only for official approval.

The petition was signed by Muhangi Richard, Chairman of the Proposed Central Ankole Diocese Kampala Chapter; Lay Canon David Kabigumira, Chairman of the Sheema Stakeholders; Richard Aine of Rweibaare Archdeaconry; and Mzee Sam Kahindi of Kabwohe Archdeaconry.

Copies were also forwarded to the Provincial Secretary, Provincial Dean, Provincial Chancellor, Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Provincial Head of Clergy, all Bishops and the Provincial Head of Laity as the campaign to secure Sheema’s long-awaited diocese gathers fresh momentum.

The Church of Uganda has been contacted for a comment.

About Post Author