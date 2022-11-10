BUL’s Wandyaka, Isabirye named Pilsner best of October

By Thomas Odongo

BUL FC manager Alex Isabirye and forward Richard Wandyaka were named as the Pilsner coach and player of the month of October respectively for the Uganda Premier League at Kati Kati Restaurant on Wednesday.

Isabirye guided the Eastern Giants to three wins and two draws last month, with the team scoring 11 goals and conceding only three in the process.

BUL beat Blacks Power, UPDF, and SC Villa and drew against URA and Gaddafi FC as the Eastern Giants collected 11 points out of a possible 15.

He beat competition from SC Villa’s tactician Jackson Magera and Maroons’ Senfuma Mohammed to win the accolade, and he becomes BUL’s first coach in history to win the award.

Wandyaka on the other hand scored four goals and made two assists in a fabulous start to the season.

The forward hit a double in BUL’s season’s opener against Blacks Power, netted and assisted also as we beat UPDF 3-1, his second assist came against URA before he volleyed in a winner at SC Villa as BUL remained unbeaten.

Such an eye-catching performance was enough for him to shine brighter than his teammate – Karim Ndugwa and Maroons striker Fred Amaku in the contest for the award.

“I thank God and everyone who has been part of this success and I promise to bring more,” Wandyaka told the club website after being announced the winner.

He becomes the second player at BUL to win the accolade after Simon Peter Oketch won the one for the month of March this year.

BUL are on top of the league standings after seven games with 14 points. They host Busoga United on Friday, November 25 in their next league match.

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.