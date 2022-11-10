Roke Telkom lauded for support extended to over 400 underprivileged children

By Moses Oketayot

Roke Telkom a Ugandan home-grown public service provider for data communications services recently impacted over 400 children countrywide through its annual charity drive aimed at supporting children and care takers in group homes.

The activities done in line with Roke Telkom’s corporate social responsibility agenda dubbed Roke Gives Back has seen Telkom fulfill one of its mandates, to impact the communities they serve.

Amanya Atuhaire, the Roke Brand & Marketing Manager highlighted that over the years 2000 lives have been impacted through Roke Gives Back. He noted that therefore, it is part and parcel of their culture as a team to support the young children who are at a disadvantage due to circumstances unavoidable or unknown.

“We have conducted this drive for seven years with the aim of reducing the burden on the care takers of the children in the care centers by providing resources such as food items, beddings, diapers, appliances, and toiletries to mention but a few,” he added.

The homes supported this year included; Crystal’s Children Center in Seguku, Bless a child Foundati0n in Mbarara, Overcomers Home in Mbale, and St Jude Children’s home in Gulu with items worth Ugx40m

While at Crystal’s Children Center, David Kibalama the Founder and CEO thanked Roke Telkom for the kind-heartedness expressed towards the children in the home. “It is a wonderful sight to see the community coming together for a good cause such as this. We are grateful and continue to encourage others to follow suit, so that the children get a chance at a good life,” Kibalama remarked.

“It is imperative to offer support and reintegrate the children back into the communities and their families to improve the quality of their lives lest they are victims of the negative impacts such as delayed cognitive, language, and personal skills,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kibalama underscored the lack of enough funds to run the center, whereby he said that monthly they require about Ugx15m to run it but sometimes they are forced to borrow.

He further said that every child comes in with a specific need, and most of the time it is hard to meet all of them.

Crystal Children’s Center was established in 2016, and it takes children from day one to 17 years referred by government institutions. The number of children at the center varies because some are rejoined with their families, while others are adopted according to Kibalama.

Jesse Ntale who works in the marketing department at Roke Telkom said that the month of October is the company’s CSR month, and it is also the month in which the company was founded.

He implored other corporate companies to come on board, and give back to society as he added: “You don’t make money from trees but from people.”

Among the items donated to the Center included a deep freezer, baby mattresses, diapers, food items, toilet tissue, sugar, and salt among others,

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts