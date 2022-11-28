BUN IN THE OVEN? We are just asking…where is Kabaka’s gal princess Victoria Nkinzi

Whatever is causing Onyango Gareth’s fiancé and Buganda Kingdom Princess Victoria Nkinzi’s absence from the social circles is pretty serious. The party loving royal has been in ‘hibernation’ for close to a year now for reasons known only to her, her soon to be husband Gareth and family members. For someone who never missed a party in Kampala, it’s pretty strange that she has not been seen in public for over nine months now.

There is so much speculation regarding the couple’s sudden ‘disappearance’ from party circles. Gareth and Nkinzi made their romance public in 2019 having managed to keep on the low for about two years. From then, she became a regular at his Sunday Pool Chill nights at the former Cayenne in Bukoto. Gareth proposed to Nkinzi in 2019 while celebrating her birthday in Thailand and she said YES.

All signs indicated that a wedding was in the offing but to date they are still engaged to be married. Sources say that the Princess didn't only disappear from party scenes but even went off her social media platforms and also withdrew from her party girls brigade. Could there be a "bun in the oven baking" or she has already dropped tot?

