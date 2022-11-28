WELCOME BACK RAJ! Excitement as tycoon Sudhir’s prodigal son is back in Kampala

Rajiv Ruparelia, son of renowned property mogul Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia is back in the country after over six months of self-imposed exile. Rajiv jetted back in Uganda from UK three weeks back. He reportedly left Uganda to stay with his wife Naiya in London after reportedly falling out with his father.

It was after this that rumours circulated that he could have left Uganda for treatment abroad while others claimed he was on holiday with his wife. Not even staff at Ruparelia Group knew of his whereabouts. Now that he is back, it remains to be seen whether he will continue with running of his father's vast business empire of if there are still unresolved issues within the family.

