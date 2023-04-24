Buruli chiefdom gears up for cooperative bank

This development followed a lengthy meeting with Rtd Lt. Moses Magufuri Mugisha, the National Chief coordinator for Agricultural and cooperative bank, who briefed Isabaruuli of the benefits of having a bank that understands the needs of farmers and how best it will spur agro processing.

The king of Buruuli Chiefdom his Royal Highness Isabaruuli Isaabarongo Mwatyansozi Mwogezi Butamanya has pledged to summon his ministers and fellow king mates to discuss Magufuri’s Agricultural and cooperative bank.

Isabaruuli who is also the Chairperson of Uganda Kings and cultural leaders Forum revealed that when he meets his ministers and fellow cultural leaders, top on the agenda is the passing of a resolution or making a recommendation which will be forwarded to the government to allow the establishment of an Agricultural and cooperative bank.

His Royal Highness hailed Afande Magufuri for coming up with the idea to establish an Agricultural bank and described him as a nationalist, and pan Africanists.

He promised to organize all kingdoms and chiefdoms to discuss and pass resolutions on establishment of an agricultural cooperative bank.

Recently the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda led by their chairman Archbishop Dr .Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu promised to invite Magufuri to present his Agricultural and Cooperative Bank when they meet the president to discuss issues related to governance.

Magufuri who donated ten bags of cement to Isabaruuli said he believes in cultural and religious leaders and that once supported they can be effective navigators in socio_ economic transformation other than politicians whom he claims are just idle talkers.

