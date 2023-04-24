UCAA staff trains on patriotism to revamp the Authority’s image

Advertisements

In its efforts to revamp the image of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), that was recently in news over alleged corruption scandals at the airport facility, management of the authority has trained all its top, middle and junior managers in mindset change and patriotism so as to serve airport users with the spirit of patriotism.

To make the authority’s goals and objectives achievable, Management of UCAA has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Leadership Kyankwanzi to conduct continuous cadre course training to ensure the employees love the Authority and their country.

While closing a one week training of 63 UCAA top managers at National Institute of Leadership, Kyankwanzi, Ahmed Shaba, the Authority’s Director in-charge of Human Resource and Administration, urged the staff to use the skills acquired to change their mindset by desisting from dealing with human traffickers and drug traffickers so as to maintain the good image of Entebbe International Airport.

Shaba warned trained staff against absenteeism and corruption saying they risk losing their jobs.

Shaba revealed that as the country prepares to host the Non-allied movement and G77 summit late this year, the authority is working hard to expand airport infrastructures in addition to bringing on board other Airlines.

Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo, the commandant of National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, tasked the trained UCAA managers to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to positively improve the authority to greater heights.

Janefer Etit, the team leader of UCAA trainees, noted that they intend to use the knowledge and skills acquired to serve airport users with patriotism in order to redeem the image of the Entebbe International Airport.

