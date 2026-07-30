CAUGHT IN BED, DEATH FOLLOWED! Jilted Man Lacks Ex-Lover, New Lover to Death After Bedroom Discovery

A photo of the murder suspect and one of the killed victims Climitin Buliwariya

A suspected love triangle has left two people dead in Kibaale District after a man allegedly hacked his former lover and another man with whom he found her in bed before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Kiheheba B Village, Kiheheba Parish, Kasimbi Sub-county.

The suspect, identified as Julius Shema, 40, also known as Brown, allegedly attacked his former lover, Climitin Buliwariya, 46, and Emmanuel Muhirwe, 40, after finding them together in Buliwariya’s house. The couple had reportedly separated for some time.

According to preliminary police findings, Shema used a panga to attack the two. Buliwariya died instantly, while Muhirwe sustained severe cuts to the head, back and left hand. He was rushed to Kasimbi Health Centre III before being referred to Kakindo Health Centre IV.

However, he died at Kitemba Trading Centre in neighbouring Kagadi District while being transferred for further treatment. Speaking to our reporter, Beneta Twizeri, Muhirwe’s widow, Beneta Twizeri, said her husband was attacked by Shema at around 3:00 a.m.

The LC I Chairperson of Kiheheba B Village, Emmanuel Ndayambaze, said residents alerted him about the attack and he rushed to the scene before helping to transport the injured Muhirwe to Kasimbi Health Centre III.

Kasimbi Sub-county LC III Chairperson Omuhereza Ategeka Tibaingana condemned the killings and urged members of the public to avoid engaging in extramarital affairs and instead resolve relationship disputes peacefully.

Kibaale District Assistant CID Officer Arishaba Benjamin appealed to members of the public to shun domestic violence and urged anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for postmortem examination as police continued with investigations. The suspect was still on the run at the time of publishing this story.

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