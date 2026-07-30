MBARARA LC1 POLLS! MP Mpaka, Speaker Tashobya Dragged Into Election Chaos

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Mbarara City’s Local Council One (LC1) elections descended into chaos on Wednesday after violent clashes, teargas, and gunfire forced the cancellation of polls in several villages, with rival political heavyweights Mwine Mpaka and Bony Tashobya Karutsya being accused by locals of fueling the unrest through alleged behind-the-scenes influence.

The electoral exercise ground to a halt in Karugangama, Nyakaizi, Mandela, Kakika, Kabucebebe, Rwobuyenje South and Rwenkanja cells, where violence, disputes over voter registers and accusations of political interference disrupted voting.

The worst scenes unfolded in Karugangama Cell, where security officers fired teargas and bullets into the air to disperse rival supporters after a bitter showdown between incumbent LC1 chairman and NRM flag bearer Hajji Japhari Mpiima and independent challenger Wilson Kafureka.

Trouble erupted after the two camps rejected the voter register being used. Mpiima’s supporters accused election officials of manipulating the register in favour of Kafureka after allegedly receiving a bribe, triggering violent confrontations that brought the polling exercise to a standstill.

Following the cancellation of the election, angry voters and candidates pointed fingers at influential politicians, claiming the grassroots contest had turned into a proxy political battle.

Residents alleged that Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka openly backed Mpiima while City Speaker Bony Tashobya Karutsya supported Kafureka. Both leaders were also accused by some residents of allegedly injecting money into the campaigns to strengthen their preferred candidates.

Although neither politician publicly addressed the allegations, residents insisted the rivalry between the two political camps had transformed what should have been a village election into a high-stakes political contest.

At the centre of the dispute is the proposed Kanyeite-Karugangama Bridge across River Rwizi.

Locals say the bridge project has for months exposed divisions between the rival camps. Kafureka reportedly spearheaded a community initiative to mobilise residents and well-wishers to contribute money towards constructing a permanent bridge, an idea that allegedly failed to receive backing from some leaders, including area legislators.

Mpaka and Bony have been contacted for a comment.

Mpiima dismissed the fundraising initiative as a political mobilisation tool designed to boost his opponent ahead of the elections.

“The truth is there are some big politicians from the City Council, including the Speaker, who are driving their political interests ahead of the 2031 elections. They are the ones who have fueled violence in our area. They confused people by claiming they would construct the bridge, yet they lack the capacity. Our people pay taxes and constructing such a bridge is the responsibility of the central government. We simply want a free and fair election,” Mpiima said.

Karugangama Cell has more than 1,000 registered voters, making it one of the most politically significant LC1 contests in the city.

Political tensions were also reported in Mbarara City North Division, where voters blamed the rivalry between Division Mayor Gumisiriza Kyabwisho and former mayoral aspirant Benon Mugume for contributing to violence that disrupted voting in several polling stations.

Mbarara City Returning Officer Violet Atuhurra confirmed that although voting was successfully conducted in most villages, elections had to be cancelled in several areas because of violence and disputes over the voters’ register.

She said fresh polling would be organised once guidance is received from the Electoral Commission.

Atuhurra also acknowledged receiving complaints alleging interference by politicians at different levels.

“We received complaints about influence from politicians, including councillors, Members of Parliament and former contestants who involved themselves in these elections, causing unnecessary chaos. We have continued warning them to allow voters to freely elect leaders of their choice,” she said.

With repeat elections now expected in the affected villages, the dramatic scenes have cast a shadow over Mbarara City’s grassroots democratic process, exposing how national and city-level political rivalries can spill into even the smallest village elections.

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