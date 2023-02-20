Chosen beauties: Miss Uganda finalists

By Allan Gumizamu

After months of traversing all regions of Uganda in search of Miss Uganda 2022/23, the judges finally unveiled the list of 21 beauties at Serena Hotel on Saturday 18th January 2023.

The invited guests had a chance to see them at the presentation night, where the 21 beauties will ascend the runway. Thereafter, the beauties were taken into boot camp training before the grand finale that will be on March 17, 2023

For the past weeks, the search for the top beauty queen has been more entertaining with different auditions from the 6 regions of the country.

Regional selection started from West Nile and ended with central, right to Kampala city where they will spend 1 month of orientation and training before the grand finale.

A total of 470 contestants across the country participated in the competitions; Just like the previous seasons, Kampala registered the highest number of participants 120 compared to other upcountry regions. To make it to the finals girls were evaluated based on Self-expression, Personality, intellect, and Physical looks. The contestant who excelled in the fields of Business ideal / Proposal and unique talent such as singing had an added advantage. At this stage, the competition will get stiffer and the search criteria will get broader.

Miss Uganda reality show Airs on Makula TV every Friday at 8:50 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM, the Television show is named “Journey to the crown” now that the regional auditions are over, the show will mainly feature activities in the boot camp all the way to the grand crowning of the most beautiful woman in Uganda

Here is the list of the final 21 contestants:

1. Agwang proscy premah : eastern

2.Vivian Boonabana; Western

3. Afra Kengazi ; Western

4.Hanna Kalema Tumukunde; Central

5.Jovia Nansamba; Central

6.Husinah Nassuna; Central

7.Jesca SSerwada, Central

8. Whitney Martha Ademun; Central

9. Jerusha Muwanguzi ; Central

10. Rianne Leliah Bateeze; Eastern

11.Priscilar Nambogga; Central

12; Darlin Namutebi; Central

13.Deborah Nalinda Nkwazi; Central

14.Isabella Ainembabazi; Western

15. Jackline Celine; West Nile

16; Christine Mabel Nakimera; Central

17. Leticia Annah Nakiyaga; Central

18.Desire Diana Amviko;Northern

19. Patience Nashua; Central

20.Sonia Wanyama; Central

21.Aisha Faith Nankanja; Central