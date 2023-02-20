Chosen beauties: Miss Uganda finalists
The invited guests had a chance to see them at the presentation night, where the 21 beauties will ascend the runway. Thereafter, the beauties were taken into boot camp training before the grand finale that will be on March 17, 2023
A total of 470 contestants across the country participated in the competitions; Just like the previous seasons, Kampala registered the highest number of participants 120 compared to other upcountry regions. To make it to the finals girls were evaluated based on Self-expression, Personality, intellect, and Physical looks. The contestant who excelled in the fields of Business ideal / Proposal and unique talent such as singing had an added advantage. At this stage, the competition will get stiffer and the search criteria will get broader.
Miss Uganda reality show Airs on Makula TV every Friday at 8:50 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM, the Television show is named “Journey to the crown” now that the regional auditions are over, the show will mainly feature activities in the boot camp all the way to the grand crowning of the most beautiful woman in Uganda
Here is the list of the final 21 contestants:
1. Agwang proscy premah : eastern
2.Vivian Boonabana; Western
3. Afra Kengazi ; Western
4.Hanna Kalema Tumukunde; Central
5.Jovia Nansamba; Central
6.Husinah Nassuna; Central
7.Jesca SSerwada, Central
8. Whitney Martha Ademun; Central
9. Jerusha Muwanguzi ; Central
10. Rianne Leliah Bateeze; Eastern
11.Priscilar Nambogga; Central
12; Darlin Namutebi; Central
13.Deborah Nalinda Nkwazi; Central
14.Isabella Ainembabazi; Western
15. Jackline Celine; West Nile
16; Christine Mabel Nakimera; Central
17. Leticia Annah Nakiyaga; Central
18.Desire Diana Amviko;Northern
19. Patience Nashua; Central
20.Sonia Wanyama; Central
21.Aisha Faith Nankanja; Central