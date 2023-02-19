SPEKE RESORT FIRE! Naked high profile guests intercepted at main gate fleeing, 10 rooms razed down, guests’ property lost in blaze: Report reveals what exactly happened at tycoon Sudhir’s hotel…and it’s not the 1st time

Advertisements

There was pandemonium on Friday at tycoon Sudhir’s Speke Resort-Munyonyo, as part of it went up in flames.

Guests, who according to sources, were of high profile, and workers at the resort were seen scampering for safety after afternoon inferno wreaked havoc on the hotel. The fire started around 3pm.

Though nobody was confirmed injured or killed, the guests were said to have taken to their heels in panic as they saw the fire engulfing their rooms and billowing smoke.

Most of the guests were seen frantically running out of the hotel’s premises during the pandemonium.

A staff of the hotel who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told this publication that about ten rooms were affected by the inferno and some guests’ abandoned belongings were burnt to ashes.

Some fleeing guests were reportedly intercepted at the main gate.

Some reportedly had pending bills and wanted to take advantage of the fire scare to escape.

The fire also razed down one of the grass-thatched structures at the hotel.

The Police’s Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and managed to put out the flames.

MANAGEMENT SPEAKS OUT

According to hotel management, it was a minor fire incident.

They say it broke out at the entrance of one of the staff exit points and it did not disrupt operations.

Management attributes the cause to a contractor who is carrying out a building extension.

Last year there was also a fire incident at the same hotel but it never went public.

UGANDAN HOTELS! WHAT YOU DIDN’T KNOW?

ARE YOU A VICTIM OF POOR SERVICES, THEFT, INSECURITY, SEXUAL HARASSMENT?

TELL US YOUR STORY:

CALL / TEXT / WHATSAPP 0777959024

OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author