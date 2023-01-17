CHURCH WARS! North Kigezi diocese x-tians split ahead of new Bishop selection

Christians of North Kigezi diocese have raised concern about the selection criteria and the choice of a new diocesan Bishop to replace fallen Bishop Benon Magezi.

The Hysteria desk has learnt that the House of Bishops will sit this week to select a new diocesan Bishop. However, a section of Christians are not happy with the choice of nominees. These are Kenneth Karyeija, the Vicar St. Stephen’s Kitara Church of Uganda, Katwe, Kampala and Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe, Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University.

Whereas Christians are okay with Karyeija’s name—since he comes from their diocese north Kigezi, they are not contended with Onesimus. They claim that he comes from Kigezi Diocese, Kabale which makes him a foreigner in their diocese.

They opine that both names should have been from North Kigezi diocese and not outside. They blame this on a group of elitists from Kampala (chapter) who want to impose on them a bishop they will forever hate.

They also have no kind words for the caretaker Bishop Emeritus Bishop Rt. Rev Patrick Tugume Tusingwire.

That the Caretaker Bishop influenced the Nominations Committee to ensure that all qualifying candidates from North Kigezi be framed and eliminated from the race in favour of externally sourced candidates (out of the North Kigezi Diocese jurisdiction) based on frivolous allegations. Watch this space!

