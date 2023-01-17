TENTERHOOKS! Cabinet reshuffle fever hits ministers

There is an impending cabinet reshuffle, the hysteria desk has learnt. It may be today, tomorrow…but very soon. State House sources intimated to us that the president is applying a lot of calculations akin to a chase game.

Insiders whispered to us that the president these days moves with a small notebook which he keeps updating every time. He does not allow anyone to handle it for him either, most likely to avoid any leakage of its contents.

Sources now say it is this book that contains some nominees. There are not only names in there but also factors that will shape his decisions.

We have also learnt that the president has stopped talking to key lobbyists who have been fronting some names to be added in this ‘book of politics’.

The latest reaching Daily Pepper is that the big man from Rwakitura has insisted on undertaking personal verification like never before. More details in our subsequent publication.

